Home Indiana Evansville Diocese of Evansville Releasing List of Accused Priests Early Next Year December 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

In September of this year, the Diocese of Evansville began investigating priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.

The Diocese has announced its intention to release the names of those accused in the early months of 2019.

The release of the list will come after a thorough review of the information. The review will be conducted by the Diocesan Review Board and Bishop M. Siegel.

Following a review of the collected information, the list will be released publicly to the diocesan website as well as the website of the diocesan weekly newspaper.

Earlier this year, the diocese announced that Father Dave Fleck had been placed on administrative leave after reports of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred decades ago surfaced.

The investigation into Father Fleck’s alleged misconduct is ongoing and he is currently prohibited from all public ministry.

Comments

comments