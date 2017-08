Home Indiana Evansville Diocese Of Evansville Names Temporary Replacement For Bishop Thompson August 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Diocese of Evansville names a temporary replacement for Bishop Charles Thompson. Father Etienne will serve as Diocesan Administrator until Pope Francis appoints the sixth bishop of Evansville. He served Bishop Thompson as Diocesan Vicar General.

Thompson was installed as Archbishop of Indianapolis on June 28th.

Fr. Etienne will continue his role as priest of Holy Rosary Parish while serving as the Diocesan Administrator.

