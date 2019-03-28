Diocese Announces Closure of Assisted Living Facility

The Diocese of Owensboro is announcing the upcoming closure of Bishop Soenneker Home in Knottsville, KY. The decision was made by Bishop William Medley after a committee spent months studying the viability of the facility.

The Diocese plans to relocate all 50 current residents by June 30th.

The assisted living facility currently employees 29 staff members, who have been notified of the upcoming closure. Employees will receive a severance package and are allowed paid time off to seek new employment.

Comments

comments