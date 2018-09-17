Home Indiana Evansville Dinosaur and Meteorite Lecture at the Evansville Museum September 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A lecture on dinosaurs and meteorites will be held at the Evansville Museum in conjunction the Dinosaur Discovery exhibit currently on display.

The lecture will be presented by meteorite collector Jerry Garner of Owensboro.

The museum’s Dinosaur Discovery exhibition brings the Mesozoic era of geologic time to life with a display of robotic dinosaurs, fossil replicas, meteorites and activities for children. The exhibition is open until October 28th

The lecture will take place on September 27th at 6:30PM. Admission for the lecture is free.

Admission to the Dinosaur Discovery exhibition is free for kids of members and $5 for adult members.

