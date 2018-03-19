Home Indiana Evansville Different Type Of Egg Hunt Planned In Evansville March 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Usually when you think of egg hunts, it’s a cause for celebration, but this year there’s a different type of egg hunt. Lice Clinics of America at the Evansville clinic, is opening its doors to offer local community members free head lice treatments.

It’s an initiative designed to help those who might otherwise not be able to afford proper lice treatment or have been unsuccessful with home treatment.

Families are guaranteed to go home lice-free.

This event is part of the third annual Head Lice Egg Hunt on March 24th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic is located at 125 North Weinbach Avenue, Suite 810 in Evansville.

For additional information go to Lice Clinics of America.

