Home Kentucky Henderson A Different Kind Of Circus Returning To Henderson November 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A different kind of circus is returning to Henderson. Cirque Mechanics: Pedal Punk adds acrobatics and cycling to the mix. Returning for the third time to Henderson, Cirque Mechanics is a steampunk inspired place where cycling is the way to escape technology.

This event will be held at the Preston Arts Center on Tuesday, November 14th from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for Tuesday night’s event. Tickets cost $25 and $35. For tickets, call 270-831-9800.

For more information, visit Cirque Mechanics: Pedal Punk.









Comments

comments