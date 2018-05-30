Home Indiana Evansville Diesel Exhaust Removed to Keep Fire Fighters Healthy May 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Fire Department is working to make fire houses safer for firefighters by removing diesel exhaust. Systems have been installed at 14 fire stations and at maintenance facilities.

The systems will prevent exhaust from entering gear storage rooms as well as living quarters. Fire officials say reducing exposure to dangerous fumes will help save the lives of these lifesavers.

Chief Mike Connelly says, “We have had several firefighters that have passed away from cancer who have retired from the job. We have active duty fire fighters who have cancer. Fire fighters have almost a 2.2 times greater risk for cancer than the general population.”

The system cost more than $400,000 for all of the facilities.

Most of that money came from a federal assistance to firefighter’s grant.

Comments

comments