Dick’s Will No Longer Sell Assault Rifles

February 28th, 2018 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Dicks Sporting Goods will no longer sell assault-style rifles and will raise its minimum purchase age for firearms to 21. The retailer’s policy change comes in the aftermath of the deadly high school shooting in Florida.

The company says the decision to remove assault-style weapons will also impact 35 Field & Stream stores. It had previously stopped selling the weapons from its Dick’s locations after the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

Dick’s says it will also stop selling high-capacity magazines.

