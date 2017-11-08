Home Illinois Diana Rauner Announces ‘Cards For Heroes’ Military Card Drive November 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois

It’s almost time to send out your holiday cards and the First Lady of Illinois hopes you’ll consider sending one to a military service member.

Diana Rauner is partnering with the United Service Organizations and others for the 2017 Holiday Card Drive for the military.

The program is designed to send cards to Illinois’ men and women in the service, to lift their spirits and remind them that someone is thinking about them while they’re so far from home.

Holiday cards should be mailed now through November 20th to the following address:

USO of Illinois – Cards for Heroes

333 S. Wabash Ave., 16th Floor

Chicago, IL 60604

