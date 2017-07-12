Diamond Valley FCU Collecting Toiletries for Hangers

Donations for Hangers are being accepted at all of the Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union locations in Evansville. Toiletry donations are being accepted through Monday, July 31st. These items include shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deadorant, conditioner, bar soap or shower gel, and feminine hygiene products.

Hangers is a non-profit organization that helps supply EVSC students with school uniforms and school-appropriate clothing along with shoes, coats, and hygiene products – free of charge.

Donations can be brought to any of the Diamond Valley FCU locations at 840 East Diamond Avenue, 5300 Vogel Road, 5020 University Drive, and 2521 Washington Avenue.

