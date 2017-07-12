Home Indiana Evansville Diamond Valley Collecting Hygiene Products for EVSC Students In Need July 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Here’s your chance to help give EVSC students in need a helping hand this school year.

Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union is collecting everything from shampoo and toothpaste to hygiene products to give to Hangers. That’s a nonprofit that supplies uniforms, shoes, coats and hygiene products to EVSC student in need.

You can drop off donations now through July 31st at all Four Diamond Valley Branches. Locations are listed below:

840 East Diamond Avenue

5300 Vogel Road, 5020 University Drive

2521 Washington Avenue

