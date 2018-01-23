Home Indiana Evansville Diamond Avenue Ramp to Close for Sewer Project January 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A busy stretch of roadway in Evansville will be affected by a sewer project. Indian Department of Transportation says the ramp from Diamond Avenue to Southbound Highway 41 will close today.

This will allow crews to begin surveying for sewer work on the ramp.

The work is expected to last about two weeks, pending inclement weather.

Drivers should slow down in the area and use caution.

To keep up with traffic alerts visit INDOT, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

