Diabetes Alert Day Focuses on Prevention and Understand Risks

Today is Diabetes Alert Day and it’s an annual wake-up call that helps bring attention to the seriousness of Type-2 Diabetes. The big focus is prevention, which starts with understanding your risk.

The best thing you can do is talk to your doctor about your risk factors, and what you can do to stay healthy. An estimated 84 million Americans have Pre-Diabetes, and more than 30 million are living with the disease which has a huge financial impact on the country.

Statistics show, one in every $7 spent on healthcare in the United States goes towards diagnosing or treating Type 2-Diabetes, which adds up to about $327,000,000,000.

