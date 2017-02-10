DHP Seeking Nominations For 23rd Annual Awards Breakfast

The Downtown Henderson Partnership (DHP) is seeking nomination for its annual awards breakfast. The awards will be presented at the 23rd Annual Awards Breakfast to families or individuals who have helped the growth and development of downtown Henderson. Awards include Excellence in Preservation, Business of the Year, Downtowner of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and the Heart of Downtown.

The awards breakfast is March 23rd from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Rookies Banquet Center. Keynote speakers include Stephanie Richard and Michael Martin of Architectural Renovators. They will talk about past and future preservation and rehabilitation projects, including the historic Union Station Train Depot on Fourth Street.

Nominations will be accepted through March 1st. Tickets are $15 and corporate table sponsorships are $500 each. Reservations are required by calling DHP at 270-827-1600.

For more information or to nominate, visit Downtown Henderson.

