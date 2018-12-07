Developing Winter Storm Looks To Miss Tri-State

Despite the cloudiness and cold conditions across the Tri-State it is Friday! Temperatures today won’t get out of the 30s across the region. For the evening will see a mix of clouds and stars, lows dipping into the low to mid 20s.

Now on to the potential winter storm, which has be advertised much this week. There will be a storm and a fairly major one at that. But the trend over the last 24 hours has been drier, most guidances continue to squeeze the precipitation field south of the Tri-State. Despite some articles floating around on social media, this won’t be a “sizable” storm for our area. However it will be a sizable storm for western portions of the Carolinas where there will be a swath of 2 foot or more of snow.

There is certainly plenty of moisture to work with, and it’s a classic set up for a snow/ice event across the Plains and Southeastern U.S. You have Gulf of Mexico moisture clashing with an advancing cold high to the north, riding over that cold airmass. If you were hoping for snowfall here though, sorry to crush your dreams (I want the snow too). If the northern edge of the precipitation does make it up our way it will be southern most areas that will see a wintry mix/snow–Marion/Madisonville/Greenville/Beaver Dam. That will come late Saturday night – early Sunday and it seems that my be even bullish. I’m leaning drier at the moment.

Overall I think the region will be spared and will generally see cloudy conditions Saturday, highs in the mid 30s with winds out of the northeast gusting to 20mph. Sunday looks cloudy as well, it’s possible we could see some late clearing especially across northern reaches of the Tri-State. Temperatures will rise into the low 40s.

Dry conditions will continue into early next week, temperatures will gradually rise to near 50 by the end of the week with rain chances developing by next Thursday.

