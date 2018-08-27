Developers Seeking Grant to Convert Audubon School into Senior Housing

Two developers in the Hoosier state have indicated their intent to join a project that could turn the historic Audubon School into senior housing.

According to Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Equal Development LLC and the Olynger Corporation have identified Henderson as a location that has not had any funding for new affordable housing units through Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) in more than 13 years.

“Affordable senior housing is an area that has been identified in both our Henderson Vision Plan and The Millennial Plan for 2040 from the Sustainable Evansville Area Coalition as a need for the community,” Mayor Austin said.

The school served to educate children in the surrounding residential neighborhood until 1976 when a boiler explosion caused structural damage to the building and it was closed as an institution of learning

The developers are working closely with City staff and concerned local organizations to create a strategy, and hope to roll out our campaign following the Labor Day holiday. That campaign is expected to offer greater details about the exact looks of the proposed re-development, its unit count and potential rents.

Comments

comments