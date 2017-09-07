Home Indiana Evansville Developer Who Filed Lawsuit Against Darmstadt Plans Meeting September 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

In Vanderburgh County, a group against a proposed apartment complex in Darmstadt, plans to meet next week. They’re expecting an update from Town Council and other officials about the development.

Last month, local developer Wayne Kinney sued Darmstadt for discrimination and violation of the Fair Housing Act(FHA).

The lawsuit alleges Town Council discriminated against minorities by imposing requirements on affordable multi-family housing that are not imposed on single family developments.

Kinney planned to build that apartment complex on the southeast side of town. That meeting is set for Wednesday, September 13th at 7 p.m. at Salem Church on Darmstadt Road.



