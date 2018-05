Home Indiana Developer Decides not to Convert High School into Apartments May 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Maco Development had proposed turning the old Princeton High School into apartments, but that will not happen.

The developer says two issues came up that caused a change of plans.

One of two issues is that the developer planned to demolish the old gym, but found if that were to happen they would not be eligible for certain tax credits.

The developer also says they did not have the support they were hoping for from the city.

Comments

comments