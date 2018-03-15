The Devastating Hailstorms of the Tri-State “Fruit Belt” March 15, 1938

One multiple severe weather outbreaks in March of 1938 struck the central & southern U.S. 14-15th. Often called the “Ides of March Outbreak”, at least 24 people were killed & more than 200 injured in an outbreak of +14 tornadoes. Several of the tornadoes were strong to violent, only to be outdone by an even more potent, deadly outbreak March 30-31.

In the Tri-State, this 14-15th outbreak produced a swath of large hail up to golfball size that fell in torrents over Wabash & Knox counties. Problem was that parts of the area saw their warmest February temperatures on record (as high as 83 at Shoals!). This, with pretty consistent mild weather in late February into March caused cherries & peaches to plums to blossom early. Even apples had flower buds on them. The enlarged & opening buds to full blossoms of these fruit trees were completely strip by the hail storm. To make it worse was the fact that the swaths of hail occurred over major fruit growing areas on the wind blown sandy to sandy loam soils of the southeastern Illinois/southwestern Illinois vegetable/melon belt. Near to complete loss of buds/blossoms occurred.

