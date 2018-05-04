Home Kentucky Detours in Place on U.S. 60 After Semi Accident May 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A temporary detour is in place along a portion of U.S. 60 in Daviess County after an accident Thursday. That accident happened just south of the William Natcher Bridge.

A semi-truck headed south on 231 hit a passenger truck headed west on U.S. 60. The crash caused several power lines and a traffic signal in the intersection to come crashing down.

The signal was so badly damaged it has to be replaced. While that work is underway here are some detours to keep in mind.

Drivers headed west on 60 should take Kentucky 2830 through Maceo. People on 231 north and southbound can get to U.S. 60 eastbound from that intersection as well.

It should take about a month to fix the signal.

Comments

comments