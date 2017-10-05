Home Kentucky Deterioration On Spottsville Bridge Causes Problems For School Buses October 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Parents had to make arrangements to pick up their kids from Spottsville Elementary after Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say they found deterioration on the bridge structure.

Henderson County Schools notified families that the school buses were not allowed to cross the Spottsville bridge.

HCS told parents to make arrangements to have their children picked up, but that there would be secondary buses using alternate routes and those would be delayed.

KYTC officials say they have put an eight ton weight limit on the bridge after the inspection revealed some deterioration in the steel structure that needed to be taken care of immediately.

Any vehicles over that eight ton weight limit will not be allowed to drive over the bridge and will need to find another route.

Emergency repairs have started, but there’s no word on when the issue will be fixed.

We will update information as it becomes available.

