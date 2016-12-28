Home Indiana Detectives Suspect Foul Play in Death of Orange County Man December 28th, 2016 Matt Peak Indiana Pinterest

State Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in a death investigation out of Orange County.

66-year-old James Bryson of French Lick was found dead in his home on West County Road Tuesday. Police say a family member of Bryson asked them to check up on him, after not hearing from him for two days. Officers at the scene say all doors and windows at the house were locked, with no signs of forced entry.

Detectives suspect foul play caused Bryson’s death. Bryson’s autopsy concluded Wednesday morning, but the cause of death has not yet been determined by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about Bryson’s whereabouts from Christmas Eve until Tuesday afternoon, or any other pertinent information, are asked to contact the Jasper Post of the Indiana State Police at 812-482-1441.

