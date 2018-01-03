Home Indiana Detectives Need Help Solving Murder of James Bryson January 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana State Police Detectives still need the public’s help in solving a more than a year-old murder case. They’re looking for leads in their investigation into the murder of James Bryson.

He was found dead December 27th of 2016 at a home on West County Road 50 south in French Lick.

Bryson’s family says they last saw him Christmas Eve of 2016. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP Jasper Post.

You can remain anonymous.

A $5,000 reward has been posted for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Comments

comments