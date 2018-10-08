Detectives Investigating Death in Warrick County

An investigation is underway to find the reason for a man’s death in Warrick County.

Mark Birge II was pronounced dead on October 6th at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, and detectives are investigating the cause of death.

Detectives say their investigation includes the intersection of Inderrieden Road and New Harmony Road.

An autopsy was completed though no cause or manner of death was determined.

The investigation is ongoing by this office and the Warrick County Sheriffs Office.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more details.

