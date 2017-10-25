Home Kentucky Henderson Detectives Find 400 Neglected Animals, 100 Dead In Henderson County October 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office find more than 400 neglected animals and 100 dead animals at a home in Henderson County. They were called to help the Humane Society at a home in the 14100 block of Chase Road in Reed, Kentucky.

On Tuesday, detectives say animal control officers found more than 400 animals living in bad conditions on the 10-acre property.

Authorities say the homeowner, 73-year-old Doil Stogner, allowed them to search his property, where they found animals in cages and pens in despair, and covered in layers of feces.

Detectives say the there were about 100 animal carcasses found mixed in with the living animals in their pens.

Stogner had chickens, rabbits, pigs, goats, turkeys, geese, ducks, doves, dogs, and a miniature horse. The animals were taken by the Humane Society and brought to another location for evaluation and care.

Stogner surrendered ownership of the animals to the Humane Society.

This investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

