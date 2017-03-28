Detectives Arrest Suspect in Owensboro Stabbing Investigation

Authorities make an arrest in connection with an overnight stabbing that left a woman in critical condition in Owensboro. Sergio Lopez is charged with assault and burglary. Police responded to the 900 block of Walnut Street in reference to a stabbing Monday around 12:30 a.m.

Officers say Lopez unlawfully entered the home. Once inside, police say Lopez assaulted his ex-girlfriend Elena Gomez and her current boyfriend Nelson Rocael Lucas Martinez.

When officers arrived, they say Martinez and Gomez were found inside the residence with multiple lacerations. Both were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment. Police say Martinez was treated and released from the hospital.

Gomez is in critical condition.

Sergio Lopez isbeing held in the Daviess County Jail.

