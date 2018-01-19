Home Indiana Detective Files Candidacy for Dubois County Sheriff January 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Dubois County Detective is filing his candidacy for the Sheriff. Det. Sgt. Tom Kleinhelter will run on the Republican ticket for the 2018 election.

In 1994, Kleinhelter began his career as a jail officer. He is the lead investigator for many crimes that the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office handles.

Kleinhelter said he would help find a solution to reduce the number of repeat offenders.

He has been on numerous boards and organizations, including the drug court, the Community Correction Advisory Board and the Child Advocacy Center.

He is a certified Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Training Officer.

Kleinhelters says that battling the opioid epidemic will be a major part of his platform.

Chief Deputy Tim Lapert has also announced his plans to run for Sheriff on the Democratic ticket.

Current Sheriff Donny Lampert is wrapping up two four-year terms in office, and can no longer run due to term limits.

