Details Unfold in Central City Sex Abuse Investigation

A second person is out of jail in connection to a sex abuse investigation at a Central City, Kentucky nursing home.

This all comes after Central City Police arrested Sparks Nursing Center employee Jimmy Shrewsberry and charged him with rape, sodomy, and sexual assault. Just last week a second person was arrested and charged in connection with that investigation.

Lula Wade, Sparks Nursing Center employee, was arrested Thursday with the charges of seven counts of failure to report abuse, neglect, or exploitation of an adult.

“It’s pretty crazy I mean everybody at work is talking about it and a lot of people aren’t too happy,” says Derek Dodash, lives near Spark Nursing Center.

Wade was lodged at the Muhlenberg County Jail, but has since been released. 44News went to Wade’s home where someone opened the door and told us they had no comment.

“I never thought something like that would happen around here. Honestly I mean everyone is pretty friendly, local. I mean something like that to happen around here it’s crazy,” says Dodash. “It’s ridiculous.”

44News spoke off camera with the daughter of a Sparks Nursing Center resident who told us she’s angry and afraid for the safety of her mother as well as other residents who still attend the facility.

Those who live nearby say the same.

“I honestly wouldn’t be happy if it was any of my members here,” says Dodash.

We reached out to Sparks Nursing Center who didn’t comment on the matter.

At last check, Wade’s next court appearance is April 22nd. Shrewsberry’s next court date is set for March 25th.

