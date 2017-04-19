More Details Released About The Pony Gentleman’s Shooting

More details are being released about the arrest of the man accused of killing another man outside the Pony Gentleman’s Club. U.S. Marshals arrested 33-year-old Clarence Miller, Tuesday in Chicago. He is charged with murder, aggravated battery, and attempted criminal recklessness.

The shooting happened outside the club in Evansville last weekend. Miller is accused of firing into a crowd of people outside the club. Aaron Jennings, of Sebree, died at the scene and a second victim is recovering.

Evansville Police say when confronted by U.S. Marshal’s in Chicago, Miller attempted to flee. Officials say there were no injuries to officers or Miller during the arrest. The y say Evansville officers will be traveling to Chicago today to interrogate Miller.

