More Details Released About Deadly Crash That Killed Two Children November 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are releasing more details of a deadly crash that killed two young children. The incident happened Wednesday, November 29th around 7 p.m.

Police say two-year-old Princess Carter and seven-month-old Prince Carter died in the crash that started as a high speed chase on Evansville’s south side.

The mother, Janae Carter, has serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and the father, Terrence Barker, has life threatening injuries.

Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland because of a fake license plate, but he took off. The pursuit began at Evans and Bayard Park before coming to a deadly end at Linwood Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

The family of the two children killed in the crash are devastated.

McFarland will be facing felony fleeing charges and could face other charges.

Police are still trying to identify McFarland’s passenger.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update information as it becomes available.

