Details Released About 2017 Hoosier Women Artists Contest

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch along with State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell and the Indiana Arts Commission released details for the 2017 Hoosier Women Artists Contest. This is an annual competition established in 2008 designed to celebrate the importance of the arts in Indiana’s communities and showcase the work of female artists throughout the Hoosier state.

The contests celebrates various visual arts, including drawing, painting and photography. Past entries have included portraits, landscapes, still lifes, animals, buildings, interdisciplinary arts and abstracts. Artwork is judged by a panel that includes Crouch, Mitchell and peer artists coordinated by the IAC.

Winners of the Hoosier Women Artists Contest will have their artwork displayed in the lieutenant governor’s and treasurer’s offices at the Statehouse for a year.

Submissions will be accepted through April 19th. To apply, visit Hoosier Women Artists. Applicants will need to create a username and password and select Hoosier Women Artists as the program name.

Requirements include framed wall art only that is a max of 42″ by 60″ (including frame), 60 pounds maximum weight, must be ready to be installed, including frame and hanging wires. Only one entry per artist.

There will be a reception held May 19th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse to honor the selected artists.

