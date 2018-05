Home Indiana Evansville Details on Day Two of Terrence Roach Trial May 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Detective Brent Melton returned to the stand today to discuss more details about interviews he conducted with Terrence Roach.

Other EPD officers testified as well, discussing DNA evidence recovered at the crime scene.

The testimony ended early because one state witness was not in the courtroom to testify

The trial will continue tomorrow morning at 8:00AM

