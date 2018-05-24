Details on Aftermath of Terrence Roach Verdict

Sgt. Jason Cullum held a press conference today to discuss the outcome of the trial of Terrence Roach.

Roach was accused of murdering Aleah Beckerle in 2016, and was found not guilty yesterday.

Cullum told individuals at the conference that he was disappointed in the juries decision, but respected the system.

He went on to explain that there extensive investigation was done in this case before Roach was even a person of interest, and that it is one of the biggest cases seen in the Tri-State in decades.

Unless more information on a possible suspect comes up, the case will remain closed.



