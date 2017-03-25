Home Indiana More Details About IU Basketball’s New Coach – Archie Miller March 25th, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Indiana University Athletic Director Fred Glass announced today that Dayton’s Archie Miller will be the new head coach for Hoosier basketball.

As more details come out about the hiring, 44Sports can report the contract is for seven years and is worth more than $3 million annually.

Miller spent the last six seasons with the Dayton Flyers, compiling a 139-63 record and four straight NCAA tournament appearances.

44Sports also spoke with Indiana University Board of Trustee Member Patrick Shoulders about the hiring and he could not have been more confident.

“He was on our A-List from day one,” Shoulders said. “The due-diligence says he is a straight-shooter and he does things the right way. Those are the kind of things that match the values of Indiana basketball.”

In a statement on the team’s website, Glass had nothing but good things to say as well about the new leader of Hoosier basketball.

“While there was great interest in this position, Archie Miller was on my short list from the very beginning,” said Glass. “The more I learned about him, the more convinced I became that he is the coach we need to meet our high expectations for many years to come.”

The University of Dayton also confirmed the hire and athletic director Neil Sullivan sent his best wishes to the departing Flyers head coach.

“I want to extend our deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to Archie for an incredible run,” said Sullivan. “He is a first-class person and coach and has made incredible contributions to our men’s basketball program, the university and the community. He has made a lasting impact on the student-athletes he has served.”

The hire comes after IU dismissed former head coach Tom Crean earlier this month after nine seasons and a 166-135 record.

As for the rumors of the team hiring UCLA head basketball coach Steve Alford, Shoulders said he did not think Alford was an option and was receiving requests to not hire him.

“I probably got, conservatively, 50 emails a day,” Shoulders said. “(They were) asking me to use my influence to make sure we did not hire Steve Alford based on some things that happened while he was coach at Iowa.”

Shoulders said he appreciated the emails and input, but the board did their own research for finding the next head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers.

The events referenced date back to 2002, when Alford defended then leading-scorer Pierre Pierce amidst allegations of sexual assault.

Pierce would be charged with third-degree sexual assault later that year and avoided imprisonment with a plea bargain.

As a result of the investigation, he was suspended indefinitely from Alford’s Hawkeyes, only to red-shirt one season and return to the team for the 2003-04 campaign.

Since the events in the early 2000s, Alford has apologized publicly for the way he handled the situation.

More information from the interview with Shoulders will be available tonight on 44News at 9 and 10.

The university also announced that a press conference to formally introduce Miller will be held on Monday, March 27.

