More Details on the Discovery of Aleah Beckerle’s Body Coming to Light

More details are coming to light about the Aleah Beckerle Case. 44News has learned Cathy Murray is the woman who discovered Aleah’s body inside that vacant home on South Bedford Avenue last week.

Murray was searching vacant homes looking for items to refurbish and resell when she found Aleah’s body.

After finding the body, Murray told her fiance, an inmate at the Vanderburgh County Jail, named Antwan Henry about her discovery. It was Henry who then tipped off police about where Aleah’s body was discovered.

Murray says, the investigator in Aleah’s case told her he would talk to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor and let him know, “what was going on and how he [Antwan] helped out in this case.”

