Designs Unveiled For Kids Kingdom 2.0

Back in the early 2000’s, now Evansville police chief Billy Bolin decided that he wanted a playground downtown. He created kids kingdom, which sits, to this day, on Waterworks Road in Evansville. It was decided earlier this year that the site that Kids Kingdom currently sits on will be needed as a part of a massive EPA mandated sewer upgrade. Instead of the fun playground, there will be a large sewer pump station.

That shouldn’t give the 100,000 kids who played on the playground last year any pause: designs were unveiled Thursday for Kids Kingdom 2.0. Bolin and his team targeted Leathers and Associates to design the new park, they are the same firm that made the designs for the original. Leathers and associates spent the last week touring local elementary schools, getting feedback from kids on what they want to see and play on.

Officials say the old wooden playground was splintering, and needed an upgrade. The new park will be made of composite recycled plastics. Officials say this park should last 30 years, instead of the 15 that the current playground has lasted.

The playground will be all inclusive which is something Bolin pushed for. Some features include: a wheelchair swing, an inclusive merry-go-round, and other wheelchair accessible elements.

The folks at Leathers and Associates say they take great pleasure in bringing local history into their playground projects. For Kids Kingdom, they have designed a model LST for the kids to play on.

It will be awhile before the playground is up and running. The team hopes to have it installed before the current one closes in 2019. First, they will have to raise a million dollars and find hundreds, if not thousands of volunteers to build the new park.

