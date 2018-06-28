Home Indiana Design Elements of I-69 Section 6 Unveiled June 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Conceptual design elements for the Martinsville to Indy segment of I-69 Section 6 are unveiled. A group called the Martinsville Aesthetics Task Force have been meeting with Indiana Department of Transportation officials developing the plan or bridges, overpasses, sound and retaining walls throughout Section 6.

The designs will include a combination of brick and limestone which is unique to the southern portion of the I-69 corridor.

The public can still weigh in on the texture of walls and barriers as well as the style of ornamental fencing and the type of ornamental lighting fixtures.

Visit INDOT to see the design information and submit feedback or questions.

Comments

comments