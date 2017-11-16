Home Indiana Evansville Deshay Hackner to Be Represented by Attorney Conor O’Daniel November 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Attorney Conor O’Daniel will be representing accused murdered Deshay Hackner. O’Daniel represented Hackner in his last murder trial.

He was acquitted just two weeks before being accused in the killing of 29-year-old Dewone Broomfield and 28-year-old Mary Woodruff.

The other man charged, William Rice, was in court Wednesday to request a speedy trial something his public defender says is not going to happen.

Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff were shot dead in their home one East Maryland Street in Evansville.

Police say Broomfield told the 911 switchboard operator before he died that Hackner and Rice were the killers.

Comments

comments