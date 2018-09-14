Deshay Hackner Murder Trial Rescheduled

The murder trial for Deshay Hackner that was scheduled for October 29th has now been rescheduled.

Hackner will now appear in Tippecanoe Superior Court on April 23rd, 2019.

Hackner is accused of killing 29-year-old Dewone Broomfield and 28-year-old Mary Woodruff.

Police say Broomfield and Mary Woodruff were shot dead in their home on East Maryland Street in Evansville. According to police, Broomfield told the 911 switchboard operator before he died that Hackner and another man were the killers.

Hackner is facing two counts of murder with life without parole enhancements.

Comments

comments