Emmy award-winning performer Derek Hough begins his first ever solo tour and you can catch him in our area next year.

Hough is set to perform in Evansville at the Old National Events Plaza next year Wednesday, May 1st.

The show features new stage production and fans will be treated to music and dance as Hough performs everything from tap to salsa.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday morning at 10.

To purchase tickets visit Ticketmaster.

