Derek Archer Steps Down as Wood Memorial Football Coach

Derek Archer is stepping down as the Wood Memorial football coach before coaching a single game. Archer agreed to take on the task of leading the Trojans earlier this year.

A school official told 44Sports Friday Archer stepped down for personal reasons in February, and that his decision was approved by the school board earlier this week.

The official also told 44Sports that Archer, a Mount Carmel resident and teacher at North High School, was uncertain that he was able to make the commute to and from Oakland City.

School officials tell 44Sports they believe the school’s football program is in jeopardy.

There is no word yet on who will take over as the program’s head coach.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments