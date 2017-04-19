“Down and Derby” At Owensboro Convention Center
The Kentucky Derby is a little more than two weeks away but you don’t have to go to Louisville for a great Derby party.
The “Get Down and Derby” is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center Saturday May 6th.
Doors open at 2pm and the event goes until 9.
There will be a dinner after the race along with live music and dancing by SoulUnique.
A 50/50 jackpot and silent auction will benefit Wendell Foster.
Tickets are $45 bucks apiece and VIP tables are available.
For more information, CLICK HERE.