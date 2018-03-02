Home Indiana Deputy Shot During Pursuit Will Not Survive, Will Donate Organs March 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Boone County, Indiana deputy is shot and will not likely survive his injuries. Deputy Jacob Pickett was shot in Lebanon, Indiana this morning.

Pickett was helping police serve an arrest warrant against John Baldwin, who was wanted for auto theft.

When police got to the scene they say three men, including Baldwin jumped into a car and took off. Eventually they jumped out of the car, and one suspect shot the deputy.

Police say all three suspects are in custody.

Pickett will not survive, but for now his body is being preserved so his organs can be donated.

Pickett has been with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office since 2015. Before that, he served as deputy for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office from November 2013 to July 2015. He also served as a jailer at the Marion County Jail from 2010 until 2013.

Deputy Pickett was also the lead K9 handler for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and patrolled with his partner Brick for over two years.

The last person killed in the line of duty from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was Sheriff John Pepper in 1935.

Comments

comments