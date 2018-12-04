Deputy Reacts To Courtroom Escape

David Whitaker was in court for a drug assessment on Monday when he took off from the courtroom. When the judge heard Whitaker didn’t finish the assessment, he ordered Daviess County Deputy Kenith Riley to take Whitaker into custody.

Daviess County Deputy Kenith Riley has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years, but on Monday he had a first.

“This is the first one I’ve seen bolt out of the courtroom. I’ve heard about it happen to other people, but this is the first one that has happened to me,” says Riley.

He is the deputy assigned to the Daviess County Judicial Center Division Two Circuit Courtroom where officials say David Whitaker of Owensboro fled Monday afternoon.

“He said ‘I don’t feel good, I’m sick,” says Riley. “And I said ‘okay’. He said ‘I need to sit down’ and he put his hands on his head and he said he was sick so when he got back up again he said ‘I’m sick, I’m sick.’ I took my hand on his arm and put my hand behind him because I thought maybe he was going to fall or pass out or something then he spun around me and went out the door and the chase was on.”

Riley says Whitaker went before a judge for a hearing and wasn’t in custody.

“You know he was on a drug charge. It wasn’t a violent charge at all,” says Riley. “You know he wasn’t a threat. He’s not a threat to society, but on a minor charge like that this is the first time I’ve seen somebody make that big of a deal and now he’s escalated this into something very big.”

Riley says he chased Whitaker to the stairwell and dispatched other officers. Whitaker ended up escaping the building.

“There was one warrant. There was going to be another warrant out for him on charges,” says Riley. “The Sheriff’s Department along with the city police are aware of what has happened and everybody is actively looking for him.”

Officials say Whitaker could be facing escape and resisting arrest charges. As for Deputy Riley, he says Whitaker took advantage of his kindness.

“You know he made a bad situation, if you come to court, and you’ve gotten in trouble, and it’s not that bad, that you were out of custody and now you’re going to be in custody probably for a little while longer than he would’ve been in custody, it just made the situation worse.”

Deputy Riley says this is a lesson he’s taking with him for the future. Meanwhile the search for Whitaker continues.

Anyone with information about David Whitaker’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the Owensboro Police Department, or Kentucky State Police.

Comments

comments