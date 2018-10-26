Home Kentucky Deputy Jailer Accused Of Showing Up To Work Drunk October 26th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky

A deputy jailer in Western Kentucky finds himself on the other side of a cell door.

William Tracy is charged with drunk driving and official misconduct.

According to our media partner, The Webster Journal Enterprise, when Tracy showed up for work at the Webster County Jail Thursday night another employee smelled alcohol and said Tracy appeared intoxicated.

Court papers show a Deputy Sheriff arrived at the jail, gave Tracy a breath test, and found Tracy’s blood-alcohol level to be .18. Tracy was then arrested and booked into the Webster County Jail.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

