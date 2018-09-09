Home Indiana Evansville Deputy Escapes Serious Injury in Shoplifting Arrest September 9th, 2018 John Werne Evansville

A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputy is injured while attempting to arrest a shoplifter.

Just after 9 Saturday evening, an off-duty deputy responded to a call regarding a shoplifter fleeing Zumiez in the Eastland Mall. Mall security directed the deputy to the suspect’s vehicle, a white sedan.

The deputy attempted to stop the sedan in the parking lot of Wendy’s. It came to a stop after the deputy turned on emergency lights. As the deputy approached the sedan, the driver tried to drive away but stopped after driving into grass. The deputy approached the sedan and tried to remove the key, but the driver shifted into reverse, dragging the deputy. At one point, the driver ran over the deputy’s foot. The driver drove the sedan into the parked Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a second parked vehicle.

The driver, Marily Elaine Cosby, was arrested and is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Several clothing items with price tags and security devices were found in Cosby’s vehicle.

The deputy was treated and released from St. Vincent Hospital.

