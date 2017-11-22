Home Illinois Deputies: Wabash County Man Passed Out On Stolen UTV November 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

A Wabash County man is behind bars after deputies say they found him passed out on a stolen UTV. Wabash County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of East 1200 Road and North 2100 Boulevard in reference to a man passed out or deceased on a side by side.

When deputies arrived, they tried to wake up 31-year-old Clayton Kirkman, but could not get a response from him. Deputies called an ambulance to the scene and Kirkman was taken to Wabash General Hospital for treatment.

The UTV was towed from the scene and held, pending an investigation. Deputies say the UTV was reported stolen out of Jasper County, Illinois in May. The UTV is a 2016 Polaris Ranger 900 XP.

Once Kirkman was released, he was taken to the Wabash County Jail and charged with Possession of a Converted Vehicle.

Comments

comments