Deputies Seize Over 100 Pounds of Marijuana in Warrick County

A woman from Francis, Utah was arrested in Warrick County after law enforcement found a large amount of marijuana in her vehicle.

Warrick County Deputies say 31-year-old Sheena Westerman was the sole occupant of a vehicle that deputies had been investigating due a to a strong smell of raw marijuana.

Deputies say they discovered 108 pounds of marijuana that had been packaged for distribution in the trunk of the car, which was registered to Westerman.

Westerman was arrested and has been preliminarily charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a syringe, and possession of paraphernalia.

Additional charges may be filed at a later time as the investigation is ongoing.

