Home Indiana Evansville Deputies Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Circle K Robbery Suspects July 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a pair of robbery suspects.

These are the suspects involved in a robbery that occurred at the Windmill Circle K on July 22nd.

According to deputies, two individuals wearing hoodies entered the Circle K located at 6801 U.S. Highway 41 North. The two suspects wore bandannas over their faces while wielding knives. After taking $900 worth of electronic cigarettes, they left the store

A K-9 team from the Evansville Police Department tracked the two suspects, but was unable to locate them.

Photographs of the suspects involved in the incident have been released and can be seen below.

If you have any information on the identities of the suspects, contact the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office at (812) 421-6200.

Comments

comments