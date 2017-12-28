Home Kentucky Deputies Searching For Missing Muhlenberg County Teen December 28th, 2017 Tommy Mason Kentucky

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing juvenile. Around 3:00am this morning a deputy responded to a call at Phillipstown Road in Bremen, of a missing 14-year old Briannna Bratcher. She was reportedly last seen by family members Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Bratcher is described as being 5’10, 135 LBS, light brown hair, and brown eyes, with scars on her left arm. She is possibly in the Central City area. Make sure to call police with your tips.

